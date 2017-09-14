Business Report: 9/14/17

The late Gary Galiher's law firm will continue after settlement of a lawsuit contesting ownership. Everyone's differences have been settled. Galiher died last year in a helicopter crash on Molokai.

The Web Marketing Association has given out its annual best website awards, and this year's national winner in the government category is… the Hawaii State Library System. They did a complete makeover and it's easier to navigate now. The Hawaii state government portal won national honors a few years ago.

Hawaii is set to get federal funding to help community nonprofits help homeless veterans. The funding amounts to $185 million nationwide. One in six homeless people is a veteran.

Hilton Hawaiian Village has a new retail manager. Heather Jarrett comes from the Hapuna Beach Prince and the Mauna Kea Beach.

Hawaii Foodbank has its 13th annual Hunger Walk Saturday. Funds benefit agencies that distribute what the Foodbank collects. Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Waterfront Plaza. The walk itself begins at nine.

One week from today is the annual fundraiser for the Hawaii Council on Economic Education. It's a little funny to flog this event because this year's honoree is me, but that doesn't change the fact that HCEE does a lot for our kids and deserves your support. A week from tonight at Hilton Hawaiian Village.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.