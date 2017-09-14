HFD: Fire at Makaha apartment intentionally set

Honolulu fire investigators say a fire that broke out Friday from a Makaha apartment was intentionally set.

The two-alarm fire happened at the Makaha Surfside apartments just before 8:50 a.m, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

More than 30 firefighters battled the blaze and managed to get the fire under control in less than 10 minutes.

HFD said a woman in her 60s was home when the fire broke out and was able to escape the flames by jumping from her third-floor balcony. First responders treated and transported her to a nearby hospital.

Several others were evaluated for smoke inhalation, but only one other person was transported to the hospital.

Fire officials said the fire caused approximately $112,000 in damage.

