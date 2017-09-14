Forecast: Muggy, uncomfortable conditions persist

Muggy, voggy, uncomfortable conditions will continue today.

Winds will be light and variable with afternoon sea breezes forming due to convective heating.

Interior and leeward neighborhoods could see some afternoon clouds and pop-up showers.

High in Honolulu will be 88 degrees.

Aloha Friday will be a transition day with trade wind weather beginning its comeback. It should be much more pleasant outside by Saturday.

The larger waves didn't materialize in town yesterday. But a small long-period pulse is on the books for south shores on Friday. Today's waves will be 4-6 feet north, 2-4 feet west, 2-3 feet south, 1-3 feet east.

No marine or weather advisories are posted.

The East Pacific is getting busy. There is Hurricane Max, Tropical Storm Norma, Tropical Depression 15-E, and yet another area of disturbed weather that could potentially get organized. Neither Max nor Norma are expected to be issues for Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

