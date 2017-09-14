Sinkhole closes Atkinson Drive entrance to Ala Moana Beach Park - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Sinkhole closes Atkinson Drive entrance to Ala Moana Beach Park

(Image: Department of Parks and Recreation/Facebook)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A sinkhole has closed one of the entrances to Ala Moana Beach Park.

The sinkhole, which is described as the size of a football, is located near the Atkinson Drive entrance to the park by the Waikiki Yacht Club.

The City and County of Honolulu said a contractor will start working on the problem on Thursday morning.

Drivers are encouraged to enter through the Kamakee Street side of the park. 

Another sinkhole also closed that entrance of the park back in July 2016.

