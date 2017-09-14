Woman sentenced for smuggling drugs to nephew Steven Capobianco

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - A Hawaii woman has been ordered to serve 18 months in jail for attempting to smuggle drugs to her inmate nephew, Steven Capobianco, who in March was sentenced to life in prison for allegations that he killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

The Maui News reports that 50-year-old Susan Capobianco was sentenced to jail Tuesday in addition to being placed on probation for four years.

Deputy Prosecutor Tracy Jones says a Maui Community Correctional Center guard saw Susan Capobianco pass her nephew a package during visiting hours in February. In it was 12 cigarettes, about 0.3 gram of methamphetamine, marijuana, hash oil and rolling papers.

Jones says Susan Capobianco acknowledged to guards that she passed the package, but said she thought it contained just cigarettes to be traded for food.

