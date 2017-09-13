Sunrise celebrates milestone birthday with 10 Year Mahalo Tour

On September 17, 2007 KGMB launched "Sunrise on KGMB9," a new morning show that revolutionized the way morning television news was presented in Hawaii. Now, after ten years and over 2,500 shows, Hawaii News Now wants to say thank you to Sunrise's devoted viewers with an unprecedented statewide mahalo tour celebrating the milestone occasion.

Starting Monday, September 18, 2017, the Sunrise team will broadcast the morning news program from five islands - a different island each day of the week during the Sunrise 10 Year Mahalo Tour.

Monday, September 18 - Kona, Hawaii

Tuesday, September 19 - Kapalua, Maui

Wednesday, September 20 - Lanai City, Lanai

Thursday, September 21 - Kaunakakai, Molokai

Friday, September 22 - Koloa, Kauai

