Disaster declaration issued for massive Marco Polo blaze

The seven-alarm Marco Polo highrise blaze that killed three people and injured a dozen others caused more than $100 million in damage, a Honolulu Fire Department spokesperson said Tuesday.

Nearly two months after a massive seven-alarm fire ripped through the Marco Polo condominium, the Honolulu Fire Department says it is still in the process of finalizing the investigation.

Nearly 2 months later, HFD still evaluating cause of Marco Polo blaze

The mayor and U.S. Small Business Administration have issued formal disaster declarations for the Marco Polo highrise fire.

The action allows low-interest federal disaster loans to be made available to Marco Polo owners and tenants in need.

Federal officials will open an outreach center at the Marco Polo on Thursday.

“These disaster declarations will support victims of the Marco Polo fire with low-interest loans and insurance claim assistance,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell, in a news release. “In addition to the lives tragically lost, hundreds of residents and owners suffered property damage in the fire and the city, state, and federal government must work together to help them recover.”

The seven-alarm blaze in July left three people dead, damaged scores of apartments, and left dozens homeless.

A cause has not yet been determine.

The Small Business Administration outreach center at Marco Polo will open at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The office will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until it closes permanently on Sept. 28. No appointment is necessary.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate.

Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Interest rates can be as low as 3.3 percent for businesses, 2.5 percent for private nonprofit organizations, and 1.75 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years.

Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Applicants may also apply online by clicking here.

