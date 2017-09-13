HPD honors officers, civilians who went above and beyond

By Shelby Mattos

HNN Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- In May, Officer Anthony Kalahui got a call about a man sitting on the edge of a freeway overpass.

He was threatening to jump.

So Kalahui pulled him to safety, risking his own life but saving the man's — and the lives of the drivers below.

Kalahui was among a long list of officers and civilians who were honored for their bravery or excellence at a ceremony Wednesday.

Kalahui was awarded HPD’s Warrior Bronze Medal of Valor for saving the man’s life.

Also recognized was Dorsey Roberts, who in June alerted his son-in-law, Officer Alejandro Alvarez, when he heard his neighbor yelling for help.

The two men went over together and saw three masked suspects exiting a studio. As the three suspects were running away, Alvarez chased the suspects and Roberts tackled and detained one of them until patrol officers arrived.

Several civilians were also awarded certificates of merit for good deeds.

Those honored included Tammy Sederquist and her teenage son John, who called police after coming across a loaded handgun in the parking lot of a Windward shopping center and waited for officers to arrive.

John Fuga was recognized for calling 911 and confronting a man who exited his neighbor’s home with an air compressor. The suspect dropped the air compressor and took off running.

