Target to hire hundreds of seasonal employees in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Target plans to hire about 800 seasonal positions in Hawaii, the company said Wednesday.

The positions are among 100,000 the big box brand plans to add for nationwide this year.

Hiring events are planned at stores from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, or interested applicants call also apply online.

