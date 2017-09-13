Authorities confirm discovery of human remains at Maui beach park

A state land department spokesperson has confirmed the discovery of iwi, or human skeletal remains, at a West Maui beach park on Sunday.

Authorities say a beachgoer was at the southernmost edge of Puamana Beach Park at around 9:15 a.m. when he found what appeared to be a human skull along the coastline, fronting the park's grass lawn.

Maui police officers responded to the scene about 15 minutes later and took custody of the bones before eventually transferring possession of the iwi to officers with the Department of Land and Natural Resource's law enforcement brach.

The state land department says it will deliver the remains to the state's Historic Preservation Division for further identification.

