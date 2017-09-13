As part of his quest to save national parks, young Hawaii activist meets with Congressional delegation

A 10-year-old from Hawaii Kai who's trying to save national parks recently met with Hawaii's Congressional delegation and a member of the Trump administration.

It was Robbie Bond's first trip to Washington, D.C. He met with U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. He said they told him they supported his mission of saving the nation's parks.

Bond has created a non-profit, Kids Speak for Parks, after the Trump administration announced it's reviewing the protections of 27 national parks including Papahanaumokuakea.

"It was really cool because because the reason I wanted to meet with them, I wanted to know their opinions on the expansion of Papahanaumokuakea and also their opinions of President Trump's national monuments," said Bond.

Bond also met with Timothy Williams, deputy secretary for External Affairs at the U.S. Department of Interior, the agency that's reviewing the parks.

"It went really good apart from the fact that he didn't really answer our questions," Bond said. "A lot of the questions I guess were confidential things so he just said, 'No, I can't tell you that.'"

Bond is on a mission visit the 27 monuments.

His effort to create an army of fourth graders who protect the nation's parks has received high-profile attention and support.

He's also met with Polynesian Voyaging Society President Nainoa Thompson, and renown primatologist Jane Goodall via Skype. He's got the support of Patagonia, Pew Charitable Trust and Trust for Public Land.

His next stop is Oregon.

