10-year-old Hawaii activist meets with congressional delegation and Trump administration in D.C. over protecting parks

A 10-year-old from Hawaii Kai, who's trying to save our national parks, met with Hawaii's congressional team and a member of the Trump administration. This is Robbie Bond's first trip to Washington DC. He met with Senator Brian Schatz, Senator Mazie Hirono, Representative Colleen Hanabusa and Representative Tulsi Gabbard. He said they told him they supported his mission of saving the nation's parks.



Bond created a non-profit, Kids Speak for Parks, after the Trump administration announced it's reviewing the protections of 27 national parks including Papahanaumokuakea.



"It was really cool because because the reason I wanted to meet with them, I wanted to know their opinions on the expansion of Papahanaumokuakea and also their opinions of President Trump's national monuments," said Bond.



Bond met with Timothy Williams, Deputy Secretary for External Affairs at the U.S. Department of Interior, the agency that's reviewing the parks.



"It went really good apart from the fact that he didn't really answer our questions. A lot of the questions I guess were confidential things so he just said no. I can't tell you that," said Bond.



Bond wants to visit the 27 monuments. His effort to create an army of 4th graders who protect the nation's parks has received high profile attention and support. He's also met with Polynesian Voyaging Society President, Nainoa Thompson, and renown primatologist, Jane Goodall, via Skype. He's got the support of Patagonia, Pew Charitable Trust and Trust for Public Land. Next stop is Oregon.