Here's how long that $1M nest egg will last in every state

AARP says Americans should try to accrue a retirement nest egg of $1 million — enough savings to cover about 22 years on average.
But that nest egg won't go as far in every state.
So GOBankingRates.com took at look at the buying power of $1 million nationwide — and their results aren't encouraging for those in the islands.
In fact, the site said, your $1 million nest egg will only last 11 years and 11 months in Hawaii.
That's the lowest buying power in the nation, the analysis found.
The site said groceries in Hawaii will set you back about $5,626 a year, while housing and related costs would gobble up $46,478 annually.
"In all, annual expenditures are nearly $23,000 more in Hawaii than the next-priciest state," the analysis concluded.
That next-priciest state is California, where $1 million will last 16 years and five months.
In Alaska, it will cover costs for 17 years.
So where will it last the longest? Mississippi — 26 years and four months.
"In total, you'll spend just $37,964 to get through a whole year in Mississippi, where retirees can stretch their money farther than anywhere else," the analysis.
Arkansas took the no. 2 cheapest spot on the list, and Oklahoma rounded out the top 3.
FULL LISTING:
50. Hawaii
$1 million will last: 11 years, 11 months
49. California
$1 million will last: 16 years, 5 months
48. Alaska
$1 million will last: 17 years, 0 months
47. New York
$1 million will last: 17 years, 1 month
46. Massachusetts
$1 million will last: 17 years, 4 months
45. Connecticut
$1 million will last: 17 years, 4 months
44. Maryland
$1 million will last: 17 years, 4 months
43. Oregon
$1 million will last: 17 years, 7 months
42. Rhode Island
$1 million will last: 18 years, 2 months
41. New Jersey
$1 million will last: 18 years, 6 months
40. Vermont
$1 million will last: 18 years, 7 months
39. New Hampshire
$1 million will last: 19 years
38. Maine
$1 million will last: 19 years, 6 months
37. Washington
$1 million will last: 21 years, 1 month
36. Delaware
$1 million will last: 21 years, 10 months
35. Pennsylvania
$1 million will last: 21 years, 11 months
34. Virginia
$1 million will last: 22 years
33. Colorado
$1 million will last: 22 years
32. Nevada
$1 million will last: 22 years
31. South Carolina
$1 million will last: 22 years, 3 months
30. Florida
$1 million will last: 22 years, 4 months
29. South Dakota
$1 million will last: 22 years, 4 months
28. Minnesota
$1 million will last: 22 years, 6 months
27. North Dakota
$22 million will last: 22 years, 7 months
26. Montana
$1 million will last: 22 years, 10 months
25. Illinois
$1 million will last: 23 years, 1 month
24. Arizona
$1 million will last: 23 years, 2 months
23. Wisconsin
$1 million will last: 23 years, 3 months
22. New Mexico
$1 million will last: 23 years, 3 months
21. West Virginia
$1 million will last: 23 years, 6 months
20. Wyoming
$1 million will last: 23 years, 8 months
19. Kentucky
$1 million will last: 23 years, 8 months
18. North Carolina
$1 million will last: 23 years, 8 months
17. Utah
$1 million will last: 23 years, 10 months
16. Nebraska
$1 million will last: 23 years, 10 months
15. Louisiana
$1 million will last: 23 years, 10 months
14. Ohio
$1 million will last: 24 years, 2 months
13. Iowa
$1 million will last: 24 years, 3 months
12. Kansas
$1 million will last: 24 years, 7 months
11. Idaho
$1 million will last: 24 years, 8 months
10. Alabama
$1 million will last: 24 years, 9 months
9. Indiana
$1 million will last: 24 years, 9 months
8. Texas
$1 million will last: 24 years, 9 months
7. Missouri
$1 million will last: 24 years, 10 months
6. Georgia
$1 million will last: 24 years, 11 months
5. Tennessee
$1 million will last: 25 years
4. Michigan
$1 million will last: 25 years
3. Oklahoma
$1 million will last: 25 years, 2 months
2. Arkansas
$1 million will last: 25 years, 6 months
1. Mississippi
$1 million will last: 26 years, 4 months
