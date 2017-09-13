Man accused of Marukai carjacking indicted for robbery, kidnapping

An 18-year-old man accused of carjacking an elderly and disabled victim in the Marukai Market Place parking lot last week was indicted for robbery and kidnapping on Wednesday.

Shayddon Lizardo-Calarudda will also face charges of resisting arrest that stem from the incident. Police say the man carjacked a partially-paralyzed 76-year-old-man in the shopping center's parking lot.

The victim, who asked that his identity be protected, said shopping at the store is a weekly routine for he and his wife. The man is in a wheelchair after suffering from a stroke nearly 30 years ago, so he usually waits in the car.

The incident happened about 9:30 a.m. last Tuesday, when the suspect walked up to his car and broke his way into it.

Lizardo-Calarudda remains in police custody on $50,000 bail.

