HPD settles on date to begin testing officer body cameras

The Honolulu Police Department will begin equipping officers with body cameras on November 6, nearly two months after the pilot program was supposed to begin, Hawaii News Now has learned.

Last week, a department spokesperson said that technical issues with two vendors were the reason for the delay. Police sources say the issues involved the storage and transfer of the videos that will become evidence in cases being prosecuted.

Other Hawaii police departments that use the cameras, on Maui and Kauai, say they've already worked those issues out. Both departments have equipped officers with body cameras in the past two years and say complaints against officers have decreased significantly.

Now that the issues have apparently been resolved, sources told Hawaii News Now on Wednesday that officers in HPD's Downtown Honolulu and Traffic divisions will test cameras from one vendor for one month.

In December, the two divisions with test a different brand.

