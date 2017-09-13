Two-alarm fire damages home in Nanakuli

Nearly 40 firefighters responded to a two-alarm blaze in Nanakuli on Wednesday morning that 'heavily affected' a single-story duplex home.

Honolulu fire officials say flames were first reported at around 11:30 a.m. Crews arrived ten minutes later, finding flames emanating from one of the units and the entire residence filled with smoke.

The single person who was home at the time of the fire, authorities say, was able to escape without injury.

The flames were reported under control at 12:01 p.m., and the fire was fully extinguished by about twenty minutes later.

There has not yet been a reported cause for the fire, and a damage estimate was not immediately available, according to a Honolulu Fire Department spokesperson.

