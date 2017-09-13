Henry Kapono, Keola Beamer to join forces at Blue Note Hawaii - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Keola Beamer is joining Henry Kapono at the Blue Note Hawaii for the final performance in his "Artist to Artist" Series.

They will be performing Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

