Geek Beat: Apple announcement

Apple made its announcement on Tuesday about the company's latest releases.
Among the latest technology are the iPhone X -- to celebrate its 10th anniversary -- with facial recognition and other features as well as the iPhone 8 and new Apple Watch.
Tech gurus Burt Lum and Ryan Ozawa were on Sunrise to elaborate.
