Construction date set for massive new development on Kapiolani

Construction on a $750 million, two-tower project on Kapiolani Boulevard is set to kick off in the second quarter of next year.

The project includes 78 affordable units on the 1.42-acre site at 1500 Kapiolani Blvd.

Developer Salem Partners got a special permit to allow it to build to 400 feet. The maximum height for the area is 250 feet.

The project will include two mixed-use towers, one at 400 feet and the other at 350 feet.

The towers will be connected by a bridge at the 35th floor.

Salem plans a total of 450 hotel and residential units at 1500 Kapiolani.

The site, bounded by Kapiolani and Makaloa Street, will also feature restaurants, retail shops, and gardens.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.