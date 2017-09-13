Business Report: Wind power

This morning: where wind power is.

Whenever I find something counterintuitive I like to share it with you.

News is never more interesting than when it contradicts what we thought we knew. Hawaii is a blue state and one of the most energetic states in the nation for pushing clean energy. Wind power is, of course, a main component of that.

You might assume that red states which are oil states, like Texas and Oklahoma, would have little interest in wind turbines. But the wind in those parts is blowing more than just tumbleweed.

They are among the biggest wind power states in the Republic.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.