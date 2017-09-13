HFD still evaluating cause of Marco Polo blaze nearly 2 months later

The seven-alarm Marco Polo highrise blaze that killed three people and injured a dozen others caused more than $100 million in damage, a Honolulu Fire Department spokesperson said Tuesday.

Nearly two months after a massive seven-alarm fire ripped through the Marco Polo condominium, the Honolulu Fire Department says it is still in the process of finalizing the investigation.

HFD Capt. David Jenkins said so far, officials know that the blaze did not start as a kitchen fire. They also say there’s no indication that it was intentionally set.

Jenkins said there’s no timeline for the final incident report as officials want to take their time to ensure they do it right. It will likely take a few weeks before the full report is released.

He also said the department would address any rumors after releasing the official cause.

The July 14 fire, which broke out in unit 2602, killed three people. Another Marco Polo resident, who was hospitalized after the fire, died a few weeks later.

