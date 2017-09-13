HFD responding to 2-alarm fire at Crosspointe complex in Halawa - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

HFD responding to 2-alarm fire at Crosspointe complex in Halawa

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HALAWA, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The Honolulu Fire Department is working to put out a two-alarm fire at the Crosspointe complex in Halawa.

The fire broke out just before 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Honolulu police, several units were evacuated.

The blaze could be seen from near the Ice Palace.

This story will be updated.

