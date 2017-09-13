1 year after major flooding ravages Iao Valley, repair work continues

Maui County’s Civil Defense Emergency Operations Center was activated Tuesday night as homes were flooded and roads became impassable due to heavy rain.

Maui cultural leaders say they were shocked to see county contractors truck tons of sacred rocks out of Iao Valley following September's major flooding .

After months of being closed for repairs, the historic Iao Valley State Monument has reopened.

Iao Valley reopens with improvements, but more repairs are expected

It’s been exactly one year since major flooding ravaged Iao Valley State Monument on Maui, and crews are still working on completing repairs.

The repair project is still happening, but the state Department of Land and Natural Resources recently reopened the historic monument in August pending permit approval to complete renovations. However, the park will close again from October through December to finish slope stabilization work.

Last year, heavy rains and torrential flooding ripped through the historic monument.

The severe weather caused widespread damage across the island, flooding homes and making roads impassable. The Maui Fire Department also rescued 15 people and two dogs.

Officials said it cost Maui County nearly $2 million to clear out debris that can be used for future repairs to flood control.

Flood control efforts started about 40 years ago and was built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Officials added that as bad as last year’s event was, an even more violent flood took place in the same area in 1916, claiming the lives of at least 13 people and destroying 34 homes.

