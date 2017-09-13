Water main break closes Iroquois Point Elementary School in Ewa - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Water main break closes Iroquois Point Elementary School in Ewa Beach

EWA BEACH, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Iroquois Point Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to a water main break in the area, the Hawaii Department of Education said.

The DOE tweeted the message at around 5 a.m.

Board of Water Supply officials said this is likely a military-related issue.

No further details are available at the moment.

This story will be updated.

