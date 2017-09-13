2-year-old injured in Ewa Beach road rage incident

Scary moments for an Ewa Beach family after a father and his two-year-old daughter were caught in an apparent road rage incident on Sunday.

"My instinct was just to cover her up so no glass would hit her. Some got on her face though from the initial hit or two," said the girl’s father who asked to remain anonymous.

"She had little dots all over her face of blood and she was almost shiny because of all the glass that was in her hair, on her face, on her arms, legs, her clothing," said the girl’s mother, Sharina Laupola.

The girl's father said he’s not sure what made him the 25-year-old Ewa Beach man so angry, but said the incident began on the H-1 in Pearl City as he merged lanes.

“It was clear behind me when I got over. The all of a sudden a brown Toyota Tacoma pulls around and speeds off, flipping the bird, yelling, cursing out the window. I kinda threw my hand up like what did I do,” he said.

He said the suspect finally caught up to him at the intersection of Fort Weaver and Geiger Roads in Ewa Beach and used a metal police-like baton to bash in his windows when he was stopped at a red light.

"He starts to beat on my vehicle, the passenger window, in front of the driver window, the windshield, the mirror, the side of the truck. My daughter is in the car next to me the entire time,” he said.

Glass shards from his bashed-in car window scratched his daughter, Emma's face.

Sources said Fransisco J. Tatis initially fled the scene but was later found by police. They said he was highly intoxicated and combative with officers.

Tatis was arrested for deadly weapons charges, criminal property damage, terroristic threatening, and violent car break-in.

He was later released pending investigation.

The little girl's parents are upset and disappointed.

"I don't think somebody like that should be put right back on the street…that's something nobody should have to go through, let alone a two year old," said the girl’s father.

"If he's a parent I really hope that he never has to experience this," said Laupola.

