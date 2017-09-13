Uncle's Fish Market & Grill, Five Guys to open in renovated Pearlridge Center

The $33 million renovation to Pearlridge Center Downtown continues, bringing with it an array of new shops and restaurants.

Among the new eateries: Uncle's Fish Market & Grill, set to open in late 2018.

The popular seafood restaurant expands to its second location from Pier 38. The award-winning restaurant will open on the second-level parking deck that faces Pearlridge East in a nearly 5,000 square foot space.

“Uncle’s Fish Market & Grill will be a focal point of our newly renovated Downtown,” Fred Paine, general manager of Pearlridge Center said.

Uncle's is known for their seafood dishes like Maine lobster, and other delicacies from Japan. USA Today readers even voted Uncle's one of the top five best seafood restaurants in the country.

But that isn't the only new eatery coming to the Downtown side.

Five Guys Burger and Fries, along with Pieology Pizza is expected to open in fall this year.

Down to Earth Organic & Natural will also open a 10,000 square-foot store in late 2018.

