Bannon name drops Hawaii congresswoman in national interview

This week's big interview with the President's former chief strategist Steve Bannon included an unexpected mention of a Hawaii congresswoman.

In the PBS interview, Steve Bannon discusses his thoughts of the economic populism concept under the Trump administration.

He goes on to mention a handful of lawmakers who he feels understands the power of President Trump's economic populism. Tulsi Gabbard was on that list.

"Bernie Sanders understands, Sherrod Brown understands, Tim Ryan understands, Seth Molton understands, Tulsi Gabbard understands that that's what can win in this country," Bannon said.

In response to the interview, Gabbard issued this statement, saying:

"Trump's so-called populism has been a fraud. True populism means standing up, fighting for the interests of all the American people, not the big corporations and the 1 (percent). Real populism is caring for all the American people, regardless of race, political party, religion, ethnicity, or sexual orientation."

Nearly a year ago, Bannon arranged a meeting last fall between then President-Elect Trump and Gabbard, saying Trump was excited to work with her on various aspects of legislation.

