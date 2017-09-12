Moore through to quarterfinals at Swatch Pro

Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
This week's big interview with the President's former chief strategist Steve Bannon included an unexpected mention of a Hawaii congresswoman.More >>
Convicted criminals don't have to fear enforcement at home because Hawaii News Now has learned, random, unannounced checks by the state are hardly being done.
Of the 11,156 people on probation on Oahu, our investigation shows, probation officers have done just one surprise visit this year.
And of the 359 sex offenders on probation on Oahu, probation officers have done just five.More >>
