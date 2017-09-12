Moore through to quarterfinals at Swatch Pro

One day after Hawaii's male surfers produce several stand-out performances at Trestles, the 50th state's female surfers didn't fair quite as well in the waters of San Clemente. The only exception, former World Champion Carissa Moore.

Elimination rounds of the Swatch Pro saw local surfer and US Open runner-up, Tatiana Weston-Webb, as well as Oahu native, Coco Ho, dispatched from the competition early on Tuesday.

Kauai-native, Weston-Webb was just narrowly edged by France's Pauline Ado in the second heat of round two, missing her chance to move on in the competition by just two-tenths of a point.

In the last heat of the same round, Coco Ho fell victim to Lakey Peterson's hot streak. The California native carded her second 16+ point score of the competition and eliminated Ho, who struggled to match Peterson's nine-point single wave score.

Peterson wouldn't slow down in round three, but still couldn't match the numbers Carissa Moore managed to put up. While Peterson opened the second heat of round three with a 8.33, Moore finished even stronger.

The Punahou alum carded an 8.83 and a 8.60 in two of her last three rides of the heat. With that 17.43 combined score, Moore now skips round four and has secured a spot in the quarterfinals. Moore's third round score was the second-highest of the Swatch Pro so far, topped only by Silvana Lima's 18.10 - who is also through to the quarterfinals.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.