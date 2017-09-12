Reyn Spooner debuts new design capturing essence of Pele's home

A new aloha shirt design is paying homage to Madame Pele's home, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Reyn Spooner, a Hawaii based company known for their signature reverse style prints, debuted the new designs Tuesday.

Erupting volcanoes, ohia lehua blossoms, nene goose and steam vents capture the essence of the the park in the print.

The limited-edition design was created by Big Island artist Dietrich Varez.

"Volcano Park celebrates a part of Hawaiian Culture and History that has been well preserved for over 100 years. Having the artwork designed by Big Island artist Dietrich Varez was also a natural fit," Reyn Spooner Marketing Director Lei Rowan said.

The prints come in multiple colors. A portion of the proceeds from shirt sales will go directly to benefiting the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which is home to Kilauea and Mauna Loa, two of the world's most active volcanoes.

Shirts range from $108 to $112. For more information, click here.

