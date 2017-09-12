2 new shopping centers set for Big Island

Two $40 million shopping centers are getting ready to go up on the Big Island.

In South Kohala, crews are expected to break ground on a roughly 12-acre site at the end of the year.

The Waikoloa Village Town Center will be about five miles from Waikoloa Road, just off Queen Kaahumanu Highway.

Thirty-five stores will operate once the center opens in 2019.

The second center is set for Pahoa, near Malama Market and Longs Drugs.

The mall is expected to open by the end of next year.

