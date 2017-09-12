'Heinous': Honokaa man indicted on child porn charges

A man from Honokaa has been indicted on multiple child pornography offenses, Attorney General Doug Chin announced Tuesday.

Joshua Iwasaki, 36, is accused of having at least 30 videos of sexually exploited children, one of whom is believed to be under the age of 12.

“This is a heinous offense and we will continue to seek out and prosecute anyone engaging in this disgusting and destructive behavior," Chin said.

Iwasaki, who has no prior convictions, faces three counts of promoting child abuse in the second and third degree, which are class B and C felonies.

A bench warrant has been issued for his arrest, and bail is set at $12,000.

The indictment was a result of an investigation by the Hawaii Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and other agencies.

