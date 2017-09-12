HECO heavy load to cause traffic delay

On Thursday, Hawaiian Electric contractors will move an 80-ton transformer from Kapolei to Kaneohe — and the heavy load will affect traffic.

The transport vehicle will travel at about 10 to 15 mph on roads and 5 mph on bridges.

The delivery will take about four hours, and start about 9 a.m. at Hawaiian Electric's Ewa Nui Substation on Farrington Highway.

The route travels through the Ewa area and heads east through Salt Lake to Nimitz Highway. At Waiakamilo. the route heads up to Vineyard Boulevard, and then travels downtown on Bishop Street to South King Street.

Continuing east, the route heads onto Waialae Avenue through Kaimuki and the Kahala Mall area to join Kalanianaole Highway, and then heads to Hawaii Kai. The transport then goes around Makapuu Point, through Waimanalo and Kailua, and onto Kamehameha Highway.

The route ends at the Koolau Substation on Kahiko Street.

The heavy load will be accompanied by a police escort.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.