Mother of 'Peter Boy' Kema due back in court for probation violations

Peter Boy Kema's mother is due back in court again Thursday, and this time a judge is considering a motion to revoke her probation.

A probation officer filed the motion after Jaylin Kema failed to meet the terms of her probation. The officer said Kema tested positive for marijuana use this month, even after being warned several times to stop using the drug.

In July, a Hilo judge scolded Kema for failing to check in with her probation officer, changing her phone number without notifying her probation officer and for using marijuana. Kema admitted that she met a friend at a cemetery to purchase the drug.

The judge warned her about the seriousness of her violations.

Kema was granted a supervised release from prison in April after serving just one year behind bars for her role in the death of her 6-year old son Peter Boy Kema back in 1997.

Kema pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2016 as part of a plea arrangement. Her husband, Peter Kema, also pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The parents admitted to abusing their son for years after the state's Department of Human Services Child Welfare Services returned the child – who had bounced between foster parents because of abuse allegations – to the Kemas.

In 1996, a wound on his arm – the result of a beating – got infected. The wound is believed to have eventually killed him after months of pain and suffering.

