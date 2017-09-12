Random attack in Waialua leaves bicyclist seriously injured

A North Shore woman is recovering after being randomly attacked Monday while riding her bike near Camp Erdman.

Jeanne Eriksson says she was riding her bike in Waialua about 5:30 p.m. when a car pulled up behind her and three men got out and pulled her from her bike.

"My bike goes out from under me, I fall to my left side and smashed by head really hard onto the pavement and they kept driving and laughing," she said.

"I hit my head really hard, so I was pretty out of it. I was confused. There was just blood everywhere."

Eriksson says she needed staples in her head to close a gash, and also suffered cuts and bruises.

She says she rides her bike in that same area at least five times a week, but nothing has happened before.

After the incident, good Samaritans driving by pulled over to help her.

Police are now looking for the men, and have opened a third-degree assault case. Call police if you can help.

