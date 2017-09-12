Facebook Free-For-All: What's your favorite local saying?

Living in Hawaii and growing up surrounded by the pidgin dialect, locals have integrated some of these local phrases into their daily language. 'Braddah', 'Garrenz', 'Da Kine'... all have specific meanings when used in a certain way.
With so many phrases to choose from, one Sunrise viewer wanted to know, ' What's your favorite local saying?'
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.