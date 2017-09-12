US Vets presents 'Chips for Charity' fundraiser at Honolulu Country Club

The excitement and fun of the 9th island is coming to Oahu! Imagine playing games of chance and trying your luck of the draw without having to board a plane? Well, you can now play the odds in the name of philanthropy at the upcoming “Chips for Charity”, an event in which 100% of the proceeds will go on to help homeless veterans from Hawaii. “Chips for Charity” will be held on Saturday, September 16th, 2017 at Honolulu Country Club. The event will provide Las Vegas-styled fantasy gaming guaranteed to deliver a night to remember while helping a very worthy cause: our homeless veterans.

“In our ongoing efforts to assist our veterans and their rehabilitation, fundraisers such as Chips for Charity are integral to provide that funding,” U.S.VETS’ Executive Director, Dr. Kim Cook explained. “Our local community has always stepped up to the plate to help us provide that treatment and care and we are grateful beyond words.”

This event will feature casino games, live music, silent auction, grand prizes, heavy pupus and a cash bar.

Nationally, approximately 40,000 homeless veterans sleep on our nation’s streets across the country. Every single day, U.S.VETS’ staff witness veterans and their families trade in the streets, beaches, caves, and bridges for medical care, treatment, jobs, and housing.

For more information, visit https://www.usvetsinc.org/information-center/calendar/events/chips-for-charity/

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.