LIST: Winners announced for Ku Mai Ka Hula competition

By Billy V, Entertainment Reporter
(Image: Maui Arts and Cultural Center) (Image: Maui Arts and Cultural Center)
MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Congratulations to the winners of the 12th Annual Ku Mai Ka Hula Competition held this past weekend on the island of Maui.

There were 10 participating halau this year: First place finishers came from Maui, Oahu and Japan.  

