Honolulu Firefighters Foundation hosts annual food festival

On Sept. 15, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m., top chefs from Starwood Hotels & Resorts Hawaii, along with the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) firefighters, will serve delectable dishes on the Ocean Lawn at The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort.

Practice Fire Safety Everyday is the theme of this year’s event, and its purpose is to support the HFD’s mission to reduce home fire injuries, deaths and property loss by changing how people think about fire and fire prevention. Honolulu’s very own firefighters will feature some of their favorite dishes at the event, including roasted pork belly, bleu cheese mash, apple slaw and candied banana rolls.

Premier chefs from The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort; Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa; Sheraton Waikiki; Sheraton Princess Kaiulani; Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa; and Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa will serve their unique culinary creations, including opah belly, mochiko chicken and caviar, red wine and braised beef short ribs, jalapeno cornbread, togarashi spiced scallops, hoisin lengua mole bao buns, and much more.

The evening’s entertainment will be provided by Ahi Wela, a group comprised of Honolulu firefighters, and will be emceed by Robert Carvalho. Guests will also be able to participate in a silent auction that will include hotel stays, rounds of golf, dining certificates and more.

Proceeds will directly benefits HFD firefighters and their efforts to serve and protect our community, and will continue to support the Honolulu Fire Museum and Education Center on South Street by offering free admission to the public, as well as recognize HFD fire recruits as they graduate and join the firefighters who protect our community.

Grazing tickets are $175 each and tables are available for purchase for $3,000 ($1,630 tax deductible per table), which includes table service for ten. Tax-deductible contributions in lieu of a ticket purchase are also appreciated.

For more information, please email chefsfestival@gmail.com or call (808) 386-7728.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.