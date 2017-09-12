The Nick Rolovich Show: 'Bows fall to Bruins, 56-23 | September 9, 2017

The Rainbow Warriors lose for the first time in 2017, falling to the Bruins of UCLA in their first game at the Rose Bowl in decades. Kanoa Leahey hosts The Nick Rolovich Show, Sundays at 10:35 p.m. on KGMB and Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on KHNL.

