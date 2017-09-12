The Nick Rolovich Show: 'Bows fall to Bruins, 56-23 | September 9, 2017

The Rainbow Warriors lose for the first time in 2017, falling to the Bruins of UCLA in their first game at the Rose Bowl in decades. Kanoa Leahey hosts The Nick Rolovich Show, Sundays at 10:35 p.m. on KGMB and Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on KHNL.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
A hospital in New Hampshire has been evacuated amid an active shooter report.More >>
A hospital in New Hampshire has been evacuated amid an active shooter report.More >>
Warning signs have been posted after "multiple sharks" were spotted off Waimea Bay on Monday morning.More >>
Warning signs have been posted after "multiple sharks" were spotted off Waimea Bay on Monday morning.More >>
Oahu hunters are criticizing the Department of Land and Natural Resources over an aerial eradication program meant to protect native watersheds.More >>
Oahu hunters are criticizing the Department of Land and Natural Resources over an aerial eradication program meant to protect native watersheds.More >>