Hawaii financial advisor Noel Paccaro Brown earns national acclaim

Local Morgan Stanley financial advisor Noel Pacarro Brown has earned national recognition by being named to Forbes Magazine’s inaugural List of America’s Top Next Generation Wealth Advisors. Out of the firm’s 16,000 advisors, Brown is one of only 35 in the country to make the list and the sole company honoree from Hawaii.

Brown has emerged as an authority on “impact” investing, where clients’ personal values and worldview guide advisors in their investment strategies. “The new client wants a human connection and a financial advisor who speaks with their values, not a financial advisor in a black suit, but one that they can connect with,” Brown told an audience at the company’s Multicultural Leadership Summit.

In the past year, Brown has been featured in numerous speaking engagements including: IMCA’s Focus on Impact Investing Conference and Focus on Next Gen in San Francisco and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management’s sister conferences in Chicago and Las Vegas. She is increasingly being identified as a leader in the next generation of advisors, who are in tune with the current demands and desires of today’s clients.

Brown joined Morgan Stanley in 2007 as a financial advisor and the managing partner of The Pacarro Group, a comprehensive wealth management team with clients across the country, based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Brown grew up on Oahu and graduated from Punahou School. She attended Wellesley College, before graduating with honors from Brown University. Later she earned her Master’s degree int teaching from Pacific University. In 2010, she earned the credential of Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley, and in 2011 she earned the credential of Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA) at the Booth School of Business at University of Chicago.

