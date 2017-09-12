Business Report: Finding a city for Amazon's second HQ

Amazon is based in Seattle but says it wants a second headquarters someplace else. That city would get a $5 billion investment and 50,000 new jobs in 20 years. But Amazon is particular, issuing eight pages of data on what sort of city it’s looking for. The New York Times applied those characteristics to actual data about North American cities. Amazon wants a city of at least 1 million residents.

The Times cut cities that lost jobs in the past decade: Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Tucson. High costs of living cut San Francisco and San Jose. Amazon needs a big techie labor pool. That favors Raleigh, N.C., and D.C. Amazon wants a city with diversity and culture, good mass transit, and a nearby international airport. D.C. makes the cut, Portland, Denver and Boston. The New York Times thinks Denver comes closest to what Amazon wants.

CNN did a similar analysis, left Denver out, and added Toronto.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.