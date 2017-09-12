Report: Hawaii is one of the happiest states in the US

Are you happy? If you live in Hawaii, you probably are. At least that’s what a new WalletHub report says.

According to the report, Hawaii ranked no. 3 for the happiest states in the U.S.

Experts examined all 50 states across 28 key metrics, ranging from depression rates, to divorce rates, to sleep rates.

Hawaii ranked first for the lowest depression rate and fifth for the lowest separation and divorce rate.

However, when it came to sleep, Hawaii people get the least amount, the report said.

The two states that were happier than Hawaii: Minnesota and Utah.

Louisiana, Oklahoma and West Virginia were among the least happy states on the list.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.