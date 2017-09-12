Forecast: Humidity, vog, some showers likely today

Remember yesterday's weather? Today will be like that, except we will add a layer of volcanic haze. The vog will move up from the Big Island to Maui County today and then become very evident on Oahu by tomorrow. If you have respiratory issues, be prepared.

Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with light and variable winds until afternoon. That's when sea breezes will develop from the convective heating. Dark, ominous clouds will blanket interior, up slope, and leeward neighborhoods and then showers will fall -- at times heavy showers. Those showers should end shortly after sunset. High in Honolulu will be 87 degrees.

Surf is slightly elevated just about everywhere you look. Small swells are coming from both the south and north. Today's waves will be 4-6 feet north, 2-4 feet all other shores.

No marine or weather advisories are posted.

Tropical Depression 15-E has formed far to our east in the East Pacific. It is not expected to reach hurricane strength. Two other EPAC areas are being watched for possible development.

- Dan Cooke

