Fire breaks out from Korean plate lunch restaurant in Kapolei

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out late Monday from a restaurant at the Kapolei Shopping Center.

Officials said the blaze broke out shortly after 10 p.m. at a Korean plate lunch restaurant.

More than 15 firefighters helped put out the fire, which was isolated to the stove area.

The flames were under control by 10:20 p.m.

Fire officials determined that the cause of the fire was accidental and that the stove was inadvertently left on.

There were no injuries reported.

Damage estimates are not yet available.

