Kona bike-share program rolls on, looks at expansion

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) - The nonprofit operating Kona's bike-share program is in the process of applying for grants that could allow it to expand.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Monday that the nonprofit named People's Advocacy for Trails Hawaii recently received a 180-day extension on its $250,000 contract with Hawaii County. Tina Clothier, the nonprofit's executive director, says the extension allows for long-term bike stations on county property and secures special management area exemptions. But more money is needed for expansion, which county officials say won't come from them.

The nonprofit will submit a grant-in-aid request to the Hawaii State Legislature and plans to pursue funds from the Transportation Alternative Program.

Clothier expects to hear back late this year on a few other grants. The soonest expansion would come on the Big Island early next year.

