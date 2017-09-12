Sarento's atop the Ilikai hotel closing after 25 years

A popular Waikiki restaurant that provided breathtaking views of Honolulu is set to close its door at the end of the month.

Sarento's Waikiki will shut their doors for good after 25 years.

The skyline restaurant sits atop the iconic Ilikai Hotel, made famous in the original series of Hawaii 5-0. The Italian restaurant won many awards over the years including several Ilima Awards and a 2011 Hawaii's Best distinction.

The restaurant's general manager said they've been negotiating to extend the lease, but decided to move on.

Sept. 30 will be their last day in business.

Sarento in Kihei, Maui will remain open.

