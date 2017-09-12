Royal artifacts of Queen Liliuokalani on display for 100th anniversary of her death

The 100th anniversary of the death of Queen Liliuokalani will be on November 11, 2017.

A replica of the black ribbon dress her majesty wore to Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee. (Image: University of Hawaii)

Hawaii's last reining monarch is being honored with a new display at the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Hamilton Library.

Queen Liliuokalani's papers, handwritten song sheets and even a replica of her famous black ribbon dress she wore to Queen Victoria's Golden Jubillee is on display to honor of the centennial anniversary of her death.

She died on November 11, 1917.

"The Queen represents for us all of the things you could want, that you could ever want in a leader: Compassion, courage, integrity, grace under fire," Jon Osorio, interim Dean of UH Manoa's Hawaiinuiakea School of Hawaiian Knowledge said.

Queen Liliuokalani is respected for her gracious, yet difficult decision to surrender and abolish the monarchy to American forces. She refused to let bloodshed happen in the kingdom, so she peacefully let the provisional government, and American forces take over.

"I could not turn back the time for the political change, but there is still time to save our heritage. You must remember never to cease to act because you fear you may fail," Liliuokalani later wrote.

"We have to take the time and remember her example and leadership that still inspires us today," Osorio added.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. It includes 31 different pieces from multiple archives including Iolani Palace, Mission Houses Library and the Hawaii State Archives.

The exhibit will be open until Oct. 15.

Another UH event will also mark the anniversary.

On Oct 7, kumu hula, singers and scholars will celebrate the 100th year anniversary of her majesty's passing with a production at UH Manoa's Kennedy Theater.

"Hoohalialia: Remembering Her Majesty" will include performances by Manu Boyd, the Honolulu Youth Opera Chorus, Halau Ka La Onohi Mai O Haehae and Vicky Holt Takamine and her halau.

Tickets for the show start at $50. All proceeds go to support scholarships for Native Hawaiian students.

