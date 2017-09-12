Local church lends helping hand to west Oahu neighborhood

If you hit the road Monday morning you may have noticed something missing along Farrington Highway – trash.

And we have the World Mission Society Church of God to thank for that.

Over the weekend, church and community members armed with trash bags canvassed the highway and community between Lualualei Naval Road and Mohihi Street.

Event organizers said the volunteers filled over 50 bags.

Along with the roadside the group cleared dozens of nearby storm drains and marked them with the message, “No Dumping, Drains to Ocean” in an effort to raise environmental awareness.

Ulehawa stream was also adopted by the church and will be the site of future community clean-ups.

The project was done in collaboration with the city’s Department of Facilities Management.

City officials have identified Ulehawa stream and the neighboring community as an area where volunteer work is much needed.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.