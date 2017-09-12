DOE restores all suspended school bus routes in light of driver shortage

Parents are struggling to get their kids to school and make it to work on time with the new school bus contractor for Maui schools still lacking enough qualified drivers for all routes.

The state Department of Education believes its overhaul of how bus companies bid on servicing schools is paying off.

The state is spending a lot less on school buses. Here's how

The DOE said Friday progress continues in resolving a school bus driver shortage on Maui and Kauai.

Some school bus routes restored, but HIDOE still struggles with driver shortage

At the start of the school year, some families on Maui and Kauai that depended on buses to get their students to and from school scrambled to find other accommodations.

That's because the Department of Education announced — just days before the start of the new school year — routes were being temporarily suspended or consolidated because of a lack of CDL certified drivers.

Now, a month and a half in to the school year, the DOE says all temporarily suspended routes have been restored. The most recent routes to be restored service Lahainaluna High, Baldwin High and Iao Intermediate.

"HIDOE and contractor Ground Transport, Inc., have been working diligently to recruit and train new drivers," Derek Inoshita of the DOE said. "HIDOE appreciates the patience shown by our parents, students and staff during this time."

Although all routes have been restored, some are still operating on a consolidated basis, and the driver shortage still persists.

Inoshita says Kauai still needs seven drivers while Maui needs five.

To entice more applicants, contractor Ground Transport Inc. has offered increased wages and signing bonuses.

Interested applicants, with or without a CDL, may contact the Student Transportation Services Branch at (808) 586-0170.

