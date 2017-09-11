Kauai police recover man's body in Nawiliwili Harbor

Kauai police are investigating after a man's body was pulled from the Nawiliwili Small Boat Harbor Sunday morning.

Officials say a bystander was walking on the jetty around 7 a.m. when the body was spotted and reported to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Police, firefighters and DLNR officials responded to the area and retrieved the body.

Officials only identified the body as a 65-year-old man. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

Police don't suspect foul play. An autopsy scheduled for next week will determine his official cause of death.

